Homer Grown
Homer Grown is a locally produced gardening show exploring gardening, agriculture, and local producers. Every other Saturday at 11am with host Desiree Hagen.
Latest Episodes
Nature provides many cues to alert us to the arrival of spring, whether its the return of migratory birds, the appearence of stinging nettles, or the flow…
For this episode we visit with Sonja Martin Young from Alaska Aquaponics to discuss how her goldfish and koi work in tandem with her year-round indoor…
On this special Halloween episode, Desiree talks with Carolyn Westbrook of Woda Botanicals and Yarrow Hinnant about various local plants, the lore and…
For the latest episode of Homer Grown, we travel to that 'micro farm' that host Desiree Hagen mentions in every episode. Darius Kleine of Fritz Creek…
Homer Grown focuses on farming, agriculture, and everything that grows locally.This week:Carey Restino of Homer Hilltop Farm on seed starting and…
Homer grown is back and we are exploring aquaculture.In this episode we join Weatherly Bates of Alaska Shellfish Farms in Halibut Cove, to talk how kelp…
For this episode host Desiree Hagen talks with the Invasive Species Manager from Homer Soil and Water Conservation District Katherine Schake about…
For the latest episode of Homer Grown, hosted by Desiree Hagen:We talk with Dave Schroer and Dave Erickson about apple cultivation and orchard…
In this episode host Desiree Hagen interviews Jodie Anderson, director of the Matanuska Experimental Farm and Extension Center through UAF about all…