The Arts
Visual, musical, performing, and anything else - if it's creative, it's here!
This week there’s a new artist in residence at the Bunnell Street Art Center with a rather unique mobile studio. Jimmy Riordan, a multidisciplinary artist…
This weekend is going to be very, very busy on the Southern Kenai Peninsula. There are concerts on your lawns, and a Pride plus Juneteenth celebration in…
The end of the State's Disaster Declaration, combined with relaxed COVID guidelines for gatherings and, just, May in Homer mean that this weekend will be…
In advance of this Friday and Saturday’s spring membership drive, KBBI General Manager Josh Krohn, Development Director Loren Barrett and Board of…
In the 2021-2022 school year, Billeen Carlson at Nikolaevsk School offers project-based courses using a hybrid learning model, combining aspects of on and…
April is the month of Jubilee, a festival for Homer’s youth spring arts in all forms. This year, and all this month, Homer Council on the Arts is hosting…
The arts community in Homer continues to find ways to adapt and thrive, even in the context of an epidemic.On this episode of Coffee Table, join host,…
Eight girls sit 2 to a table in Homer Council on the Art’s newly finished work and learning space. The girls are surrounded by piles of colorful fabric…
The Homer Council on the Arts annual meeting is coming up next week, and like so many other gatherings in this year of Covid, it will be conducted online…