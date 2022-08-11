© 2022 KBBI
Reporter & Host

Originally from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwest Virginia, Desiree has called Alaska ‘home’ for almost two decades. Her involvement in radio began over 10 years, first as a volunteer DJ at KBBI, later as a host and producer, and now in her current role as a reporter. Her passions include stories relating to agriculture, food systems and rural issues. In her spare time, she can often be found riding her bicycle, creating art from handmade paper, or working in the garden.

  • Salmon Sisters Blueberry Dress.png
    Local News
    New Salmon Sisters dress called out for 'cultural appropriation'
    Desiree Hagen
    The Homer-based company Salmon Sisters launched a line of apparel last month that's getting a lot of attention. Hundreds of comments on social media have called their new clothing design “cultural appropriation.” They refer to it as the “Seaworthy” and “Blueberry Dress.” But others call the dress by a different name.
  • Newscast Podcast Logo
    Tuesday Evening 8-30-22
    Desiree Hagen
    The fourth annual Alaska World Arts Festival kicks off in Homer on Sept. 9; the KPB's legal department hired an Anchorage law firm to perform a confidential human resources investigation last month.
  • Newscast Podcast Logo
    Friday Evening 8-26-22
    Desiree Hagen
    Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce announced that he's resigning; petitioners in Nikiski are moving forward with plans for a local planning commission; ADF&G announces commercial kelp harvest regs
  • Newscast Podcast Logo
    Wednesday Evening 8-24-22
    Desiree Hagen
  • Homer-Election.jpg
    Local News
    Vance and Stevens maintain strong leads in Tuesday’s primary election
    Desiree Hagen
    With all precincts reporting, state Sen. Gary Stevens, the Republican incumbent, has a strong lead in his race for Senate District C, which covers most of the southern Kenai Peninsula, plus Kodiak, Seward and Cordova. Stevens, of Kodiak, held 54% of the vote as of Wednesday afternoon, over 20 points ahead of his closest challenger, Republican Heath Smith from Homer.
  • Newscast Podcast Logo
    Tuesday Evening 8-16-22
    Desiree Hagen
    School for the KPBSD starts today and the district has lifted several COVID protocols; A Juneau group has created a new guidebook for trans students and their allies; GCI is in the process of laying subsea fiber to connect Kodiak to Unalaska
  • Newscast Podcast Logo
    Monday Evening 8-15-22
    Desiree Hagen
    The U.S. Department of the Interior will be required to hold an oil and gas lease sale in Cook Inlet before the end of the year; director of KPEDD weighs in on broadband on Kenai Peninsula; what to expect in tomorrows special primary and general election
  • Newscast Podcast Logo
    Friday Evening 8-12-22
    Desiree Hagen
    Residents of Homer are experiencing long-COVID symptoms amid steady COVID-19 transmission levels; an investor is committing millions of dollars to Northern Dynasty Minerals, a Canadian company pursuing the Pebble Mine project
  • Newscast Podcast Logo
    Thursday Afternoon 8-11-22
    Desiree Hagen
    A group from the Kenai Watershed Forum works to cleanup beaches after dipnetting season; a state economist weighs in on Alaska's worker shortage
  • homer.city_.hall_.jpg
    Local News
    Miss last Monday’s Homer City Council meeting? No worries, here's a rundown
    Desiree Hagen
    The Homer City Council is continuing its work on improving road infrastructure and planning for more non-motorized and pedestrian transportation.
