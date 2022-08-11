Desiree Hagen

Desiree HagenReporter & Host
The Homer-based company Salmon Sisters launched a line of apparel last month that's getting a lot of attention. Hundreds of comments on social media have called their new clothing design “cultural appropriation.” They refer to it as the “Seaworthy” and “Blueberry Dress.” But others call the dress by a different name.
The fourth annual Alaska World Arts Festival kicks off in Homer on Sept. 9; the KPB's legal department hired an Anchorage law firm to perform a confidential human resources investigation last month.
Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce announced that he's resigning; petitioners in Nikiski are moving forward with plans for a local planning commission; ADF&G announces commercial kelp harvest regs
With all precincts reporting, state Sen. Gary Stevens, the Republican incumbent, has a strong lead in his race for Senate District C, which covers most of the southern Kenai Peninsula, plus Kodiak, Seward and Cordova. Stevens, of Kodiak, held 54% of the vote as of Wednesday afternoon, over 20 points ahead of his closest challenger, Republican Heath Smith from Homer.
School for the KPBSD starts today and the district has lifted several COVID protocols; A Juneau group has created a new guidebook for trans students and their allies; GCI is in the process of laying subsea fiber to connect Kodiak to Unalaska
The U.S. Department of the Interior will be required to hold an oil and gas lease sale in Cook Inlet before the end of the year; director of KPEDD weighs in on broadband on Kenai Peninsula; what to expect in tomorrows special primary and general election
Residents of Homer are experiencing long-COVID symptoms amid steady COVID-19 transmission levels; an investor is committing millions of dollars to Northern Dynasty Minerals, a Canadian company pursuing the Pebble Mine project
A group from the Kenai Watershed Forum works to cleanup beaches after dipnetting season; a state economist weighs in on Alaska's worker shortage
The Homer City Council is continuing its work on improving road infrastructure and planning for more non-motorized and pedestrian transportation.