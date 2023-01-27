Homer Grown: Nome Grown

This season on Homer Grown, with the assistance of the Alaska Center for Excellence in Journalism, we are exploring rural agriculture throughout the state. This episode we travel to Nome to chat with Myra Scholze who runs the Nome Community Garden.

Then we take a road trip to Pilgrim Hot Springs , to talk with Anama Shannon about some of the upcoming projects at the hot springs, which include work focusing on gardening and food security for rural communities, small scale geothermal power generation, and building restoration.

Support for Homer Grown comes from Wagon Wheel Garden and Pet and Woda Botanicals .

This episode first aired on August 6, 2022.

