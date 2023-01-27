© 2023 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
homer_grown.png
Homer Grown

Homer Grown: Nome Grown

By Desiree Hagen
Published January 27, 2023 at 3:12 PM AKST
IMG-5939.jpg
Homer Grown
Myra Scholze works in the Nome Community Garden on July 26, 2022.

This season on Homer Grown, with the assistance of the Alaska Center for Excellence in Journalism, we are exploring rural agriculture throughout the state. This episode we travel to Nome to chat with Myra Scholze who runs the Nome Community Garden.

Then we take a road trip to Pilgrim Hot Springs, to talk with Anama Shannon about some of the upcoming projects at the hot springs, which include work focusing on gardening and food security for rural communities, small scale geothermal power generation, and building restoration.

Support for Homer Grown comes from Wagon Wheel Garden and Pet and Woda Botanicals.

This episode first aired on August 6, 2022.

Tags
Homer Grown NomePilgrim Hot SpringsCommunity Garden
Desiree Hagen
Originally from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwest Virginia, Desiree has called Alaska ‘home’ for almost two decades. Her involvement in radio began over 10 years, first as a volunteer DJ at KBBI, later as a host and producer, and now in her current role as a reporter. Her passions include stories relating to agriculture, food systems and rural issues. In her spare time, she can often be found riding her bicycle, creating art from handmade paper, or working in the garden.
See stories by Desiree Hagen
Related Content
  • IMG_5787.JPG
    Environment
    Homer Grown: Gardening in the Arctic
    Desiree Hagen
    For this episode, host Desiree Hagen travels to Kotzebue to interview the author, Seth Kantner. He is the author of five books focused primarily on the Northwest Arctic. He also runs the Maniilaq Gardening project which serves seven villages along the Kobuk River. He has been gardening in the Arctic for about five decades.
  • permafrost-usteq.jpeg
    Environment
    Homer Grown: Permafrost Soils
    Desiree Hagen
    Every year Homer Grown produces an episode about Soils. In anticipation of a trip to Kotzebue to conduct interviews with Arctic gardeners, we thought it was important to understand what is happening below the surface in Northern climates. Our guests are Glenna Gannon, Assistant Professor of Sustainable Food Systems at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources and Extension. She is also part of Permafrost Grown, a 5 year study on permafrost's relation to farming. And we talk with Monica Kopp the Ag Program Coordinator for Homer Soil and Water Conservation District about ice formations unique to Arctic environments.