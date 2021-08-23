Kenai Peninsula Borough Schools
The latest developments in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District and other local educational institutions.
An anonymous source inside the Kenai Peninsula Borough says the borough mayor is “strong-arming” the school district and area hospitals over Covid-19…
Thursday afternoon, the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District announced an updated Covid-19 mitigation plan. While not mandating the use of masks among…
The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Board of Education has selected a new superintendent. Clayton Holland, currently an assistant superintendent…
The availability of appointments for the first round of vaccinations for the general public were announced -- which quickly filled up, and students…
Students at Homer area schools are under remote learning this week after Covid-19 cases in the Southern Kenai Peninsula continued to rise. Homer High…
Monday evening the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District announced that 13 Southern Peninsula Schools were moving to 100 percent remote learning today…
No classes were held at Nanwalek School Tuesday after a fire in a home next door. Details are sketchy, but Kenai Peninsula Borough School District…
When school resumes Aug. 24, students in south peninsula schools will be attending classes in person. That is not the case in the Central Kenai Peninsula,…
While schools on the Southern Kenai Peninsula will open for classes on Monday, parents have the option of keeping their kids at home from day one for…
Kenai Peninsula Borough Schools Superintendent John O’Brien announced the district’s planning for opening up school again in the fall. In an announcement…