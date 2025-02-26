Borough Assembly presses state lawmakers to boost school funding

The assembly moved several items through the consent agenda, including resolution 25-014, urging state lawmakers to increase per-student funding in the borough's school district. It also introduced ordinance 24-19-32 to fund snow removal and sanding at borough schools, and ordinance 24-19-31 that would shift unused funds to South Peninsula Hospital capital projects.

The topic of base student allocation, or BSA, for borough schools drew lengthy public comment from students, teachers and community members—mostly in favor of an increase. The current BSA is set at $5,960, and without an increase, the district faces a near $17 million budget deficit. Students and teachers spoke during public testimony to voice their support, citing aging school facilities, growing class sizes, pending teacher layoffs and reduced extracurricular activities as reasons for an increase.

Others raised concerns about whether additional funding would be effective and where the money would come from.

The resolution advocates for raising the BSA by about $1,800 per student, and the issue is now in the hands of the Alaska State Legislature and Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who will consider changes during the current legislative session.

The consent agenda also included allocating funds for snow removal and sanding at borough school facilities. In a memorandum, district maintenance staff noted that while winter has been mild so far, the heaviest snowfall months are still ahead. They also cited an increase in sanding trips due to ice and rain. Assembly members say the $300,000 would come from an existing school fund and will not affect the district’s budget for this school year.

South Peninsula Hospital identified capital projects that no longer require funding this fiscal year. The ordinance reallocates those funds to other priorities, including an upgrade to the hospital’s anesthesia monitoring equipment.

The assembly also confirmed a new Deputy Borough Clerk and introduced additional measures through the consent agenda, including funding for emergency medical services, sediment removal, and support for local fire departments.

Ordinance 25-03 went before the public for comment and was approved. The measure updates the borough’s appeals process for planning and land use decisions, transferring certain planning appeals from the Planning Commission to a designated hearing officer.