Homer City Council
Covering the activities of the Homer City Council.
Results of Homer City Council election.
The Homer City Council race, which this year featured three contested seats instead of the usual two, achieved 25 percent voter turnout. According to…
It’s not just schools, restaurants, and hospitals experiencing a workforce shortage, the Homer Police Department has faced those challenges as well,…
Candidates for Homer City Council sat down Thurs. night at Land’s End for a forum sponsored by the Homer Chamber of Commerce. Five candidates are running…
During a special meeting Monday afternoon, the Homer City Council heard a report from its lobbying team of Reggie Joule and Christy Hess of J-and-H…
Monday night the Homer City Council made an appointment to fill the seat left vacant when Joey Evenson resigned last month. After interviewing two…
Three more names have been added to October’s Municipal Election ballot. The City of Homer has a pair of three-year terms and a single one-year term…
The Homer City Council Monday night decided against becoming the fourth community in the state to allow on-site consumption of cannabis products. It was…
Another candidate has filed for reelection to the Homer City Council. Two-term incumbent Heath Smith filed his intention to seek a third term, but in a…
The Homer City Council has an opening on it. It was created when Councilmember Joey Evensen resigned in frustration last week. In an email dated Thursday…