Homer City Council votes down recreation center ballot measure

KBBI | By Simon Lopez
Published August 12, 2025 at 1:39 PM AKDT
Sabine Poux
/
KBBI

The ordinance would have asked voters in the Oct. 7 city election to approve a 0.3 percent sales tax for eight years, beginning after the existing police station tax expires in 2026.

Supporters said acting now could maintain momentum for a long-needed facility. Opponents cited the lack of a site, scope, or cost estimates, called the eight-year term arbitrary, and said the city should expand public outreach before putting the question to voters.

The council passed several items through its consent agenda, including an ordinance appropriating $250,000 for a trailhead and trail segment at Green Timbers, and measures funding seawall maintenance, buoy tender berth repairs, launch ramp improvements, a drywell installation, and a harbor steel grid assessment.

Members postponed a proposed code change to allow temporary retail structures until September and voted down a related funding ordinance tied to the recreation center proposal.

Resolutions adopted included support for the Homer Port Coastal Freight Project, the Kenai Peninsula Walkability Action Plan, and thanks to supporters of the Homer Public Library.

During public comment, residents spoke about the city’s fire department leadership gap and urged hiring an interim chief. Others voiced both support for and opposition to the recreation center ballot measure.

Council members also heard from U.S. Navy representatives about upcoming Northern Edge training exercises in the Gulf of Alaska, scheduled for Aug. 14 to 29. The Navy said activities would be similar to previous years and designed to avoid environmental impacts.

The next regular Homer City Council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 25.
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
