Emilie Springer

Reporter

Emilie Springer is a lifelong resident of Homer (other than several years away from the community for education and travel). She has a PhD from the University of Alaska Fairbanks in Anthropology with an academic focus there in oral history, which means lots of time studying and conducting the process of interviews and storytelling. Emilie typically focuses stories on Alaska fisheries and the environment, local arts and theater and public education.