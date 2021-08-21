Health
Everything health and healthcare related on the Southern Kenai Peninsula
This week our panel of Alaska Public Health Nurse Lorne Carroll, school district spokesperson Pegge Erkeneff, and South Peninsula Hospital spokesperson…
An anonymous source inside the Kenai Peninsula Borough says the borough mayor is “strong-arming” the school district and area hospitals over Covid-19…
The human body’s immune system fights diseases with antibodies, but when presented with a new virus, like the novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19, it…
Covid-19 cases, driven by a mutation to the coronavirus that causes the disease, continue to increase in Alaska, and on the Kenai Peninsula. Dr. Christy…
Thursday afternoon, the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District announced an updated Covid-19 mitigation plan. While not mandating the use of masks among…
The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services is investigating a foodborne illness outbreak in Homer. So far, more than 70 employees of South…
On Wednesday, the Alaska Department of Health announced another death of an Alaska resident as a result of Covid-19, as well as 338 new people identified…
This week on the Coffee Table, host Jay Barrett talks with Alaska Public Health Nurse Lorne Carroll of Homer about the Covid-19 Pandemic, herd immunity,…
Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Public Health Nurse Lorne Carroll and Derotha Ferraro from South Peninsula Hospital join KBBI's Kathleen…
Click on the audio for this Back to School edition of Coffee Table.Join host, Kathleen Gustafson and guests:Pegge Erkeneff ; Spokesperson for Kenai…