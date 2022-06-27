Hope McKenney

Born in rural Northern California, Hope started as a reporter and producer at KZYX in Mendocino County. She then worked at Kichwa Hatari — the first Quechua language radio station in the U.S., based in New York — and KQED in San Francisco. In 2019, she moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor, Alaska, to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. Hope has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.