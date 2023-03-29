© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 03/29/23

By Hope McKenney
Published March 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Hundreds of sport fishing anglers returned for the annual Homer Winter King Salmon Tournament last weekend and a chance at nearly $200,000 in tournament prizes; Nikiski Republican Rep. Ben Carpenter introduced a bill in the Alaska House that would create a 2% state sales tax; and Alaskans have until midnight Friday to apply for their 2023 Permanent Fund Dividend.

