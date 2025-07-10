© 2025 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 07/10/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published July 10, 2025 at 6:30 PM AKDT
A jet boat carrying seven people sank just minutes after leaving Homer Harbor on Tuesday evening; and Homer’s Lisa Talbott, former pastor of the United Methodist Church where she has served since 2013, has recently started her new role as Assistant to the Bishop for Equity and Intercultural Competency for the greater northwest area which covers Alaska, Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

