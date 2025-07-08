© 2025 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 07/08/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published July 8, 2025 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Crews battleda roughly 10-acre fire north of Kasilof over the weekend. The Alaska Division of Forestry first reported the so-called Bruces Fire on the Fourth of July around 4 p.m.; and the Dena’ina people have lived on the Kenai Peninsula for thousands of years. But today, the group’s Indigenous language isn’t spoken as widely as it once was.

