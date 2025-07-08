Tuesday Morning 07/08/2025

Crews battled a roughly 10-acre fire north of Kasilof over the weekend. Another young gray whale washed up dead near Kodiak late last month. The Dena’ina people have lived on the Kenai Peninsula for thousands of years. But today, the group’s Indigenous language isn’t spoken as widely as it once was.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

