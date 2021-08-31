Fisheries
All things fishy.
There will be no organized beluga whale count in Cook Inlet again this year. Due to the impacts of Covid-19, NOAA Fisheries has decided to cancel the 2021…
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) reminds all Upper Cook Inlet Personal Use (UCI) permit holders that you must submit your harvest report…
The king salmon run has hit in Homer’s Nick Dudiak Fishing Lagoon. So many chinook are showing up that the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is opening…
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is reminding hunters that the ptarmigan season in the portion of Game Management Unit 15-C, north of Kachemak Bay…
Federal oil and gas leases coming up for sale in Cook Inlet are in the same area as the new North Pacific Fisheries Management Council restrictions on…
The North Pacific Fishery Management Council has before it the fate of commercial salmon fishing in Cook Inlet. There is a thousand-square-mile block of…
On this morning's The Coffee Table, learn about the latest from Kenai Peninsula College’s Showcase Series: A Changing Kenai Peninsula, Climate Change’s…
During the Governor’s Friday Covid-19 press conference, questions came up about Cook Inlet fisheries, commercial, personal use, and guided. Adam Crum, the…
As winter releases its icy grip on coastal Alaska, the natural inclination of many is to get ready for fishing season. This year, with travel restrictions…
Regulatory area 521, in the central Bering Sea just northwest of the Pribilof Islands, recorded the highest bycatch totals for nearly all prohibited…