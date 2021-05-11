Our second installment of Homer Grown's series on the Fox River Cattlemen features Otto Kilcher and Akaky Martushev. They discuss some of the challenges with raising cattle at the head of Kachemak Bay, "supernatural" qualities of cows and the pseudoscience of why ravens chase hawks. We had a long list of cattle-themed sequel names. The title of this episode is a reference to the 1984 movie Breakin'2: Electric Boogaloo. The Wikipedia entry for Breakin' 2 noted: 'the subtitle "Electric Boogaloo"... has entered the popular culture lexicon as a snowclone nickname to denote an archetypal sequel. '

Listen • 57:07