Homer Grown
Saturdays at 11 a.m. (Seasonal)
Homer Grown is a locally produced gardening show exploring gardening, agriculture, and local producers. Every other Saturday at 11am with host Desiree Hagen.
Our second installment of Homer Grown's series on the Fox River Cattlemen features Otto Kilcher and Akaky Martushev. They discuss some of the challenges with raising cattle at the head of Kachemak Bay, "supernatural" qualities of cows and the pseudoscience of why ravens chase hawks. We had a long list of cattle-themed sequel names. The title of this episode is a reference to the 1984 movie Breakin'2: Electric Boogaloo. The Wikipedia entry for Breakin' 2 noted: 'the subtitle "Electric Boogaloo"... has entered the popular culture lexicon as a snowclone nickname to denote an archetypal sequel. '
For this episode we interview Chris Rainwater for part one of a two part episode featuring the four members of the Fox River Cattlemen's Association. Chris about homesteading at the head of the bay (the land he refers to as "where god lost her shoes"), a history of the Cattlemen's Association, and some of the current struggles facing the cattlemen.
After a successful gardening season, you might wonder how to preserve your excess of vegetables. Our guest is the fabulous fermentista, Willow Jones.…
For the latest episode of Homer Grown, we travel to that 'micro farm' that host Desiree Hagen mentions in every episode. Darius Kleine of Fritz Creek…
A poet once said, "The whole universe is in a glass of wine." In this episode, we talk with Bear Creek Winery's Louis Maurer about utilizing local berries…
For this episode host Desiree Hagen talks with the Invasive Species Manager from Homer Soil and Water Conservation District Katherine Schake about…
In this episode we take a trip across the bay to Seldovia and to talk with Rosanna McInnes and Lisa Stanish about starting Seldovia's first farmers…
In this episode host Desiree Hagen interviews Jodie Anderson, director of the Matanuska Experimental Farm and Extension Center through UAF about all…
The soil is alive, but what's actually in it? How can we keep are soil thriving and healthy?Host Desiree Hagen interviews Jessica Sharp from Homer Soil…
Nature provides many cues to alert us to the arrival of spring, whether its the return of migratory birds, the appearence of stinging nettles, or the flow…