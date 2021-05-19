Top Local News
An update to the Tusty sailing schedule.
Our weekly conversation about the coronavirus.
"The Future Ocean," is produced by the Alaska Ocean Acidification Network.
For this episode we interview Chris Rainwater for part one of a two part episode featuring the four members of the Fox River Cattlemen's Association. Chris about homesteading at the head of the bay (the land he refers to as "where god lost her shoes"), a history of the Cattlemen's Association, and some of the current struggles facing the cattlemen.
KBBI's weekly conversation with healthcare professionals about the Covid-19 pandemic
Claudia Haines is the new CEO at KBFPC
A discussion with National Tsunami Warning Center experts.
Diane Miller performed at Bunnell Street Arts Center Friday, October 15 2021.
The Thursday Covid Brief, heard weekly at 9 a.m.
Assemblyman Willy Dunne attends last meeting.
KBBI's website is going through an overhaul. You may experience changes or issues with the website or mobile app.
KBBI is happy to present Storytime Anytime! Tune in at your leisure to the three book series My Father's Dragon by Ruth Stiles Gannett and read by Claudia Haines from the Homer Public Library.
KBBI’s Community Advisory Board (CAB) seeks your input on our programming and community engagement activities. Email them at cab@kbbi.org.
