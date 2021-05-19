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Pier One Theatre presents Kate Hamill’s “Sense and Sensibility”
Emilie Springer
Pier One Theatre opens “Sense and Sensibility” directed by Katia Holmes and a cast of about 20 people this weekend with shows starting on Friday and running through August 22nd. Emilie Springer spoke with director Holmes and a few new Pier One actors for details on what the play offers.
Cooking grill fire at Boardwalk Fish and Chips on the Homer Spit
Emilie Springer
Local News
Seward Chamber sponsors the 71st Annual Seward Silver Salmon Derby
Emilie Springer
Local News
Homer Public Library scheduled closure for public meeting room upgrade
Emilie Springer
Local News
Youth only Coho salmon fishery at the Nick Dudiak Fishing Lagoon on the Homer Spit
Emilie Springer
Kenai Peninsula News
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Friday Morning 08/07/2026
Simon Lopez
Homer Fire Chief Daniel Jager provided a press release to KBBI with details related to the Wednesday evening fire at Boardwalk Fish and Chips on the Homer Spit; and Pier One Theatre opens Sense and Sensibility directed by Katia Holmes and a cast of about 20 people this weekend with shows starting on Friday and running through August 22nd.
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Quick response saves Spit restaurant and boardwalk
Staff report A quick response from the Homer Volunteer Fire Department and nearby departments saved the Boardwalk Fish & Chips from completely burning on the Homer Spit at about 9 […]
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