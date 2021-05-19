Pier One Theatre opens “Sense and Sensibility” directed by Katia Holmes and a cast of about 20 people this weekend with shows starting on Friday and running through August 22nd. Emilie Springer spoke with director Holmes and a few new Pier One actors for details on what the play offers.
-
The couple participated in the Kenai Peninsula Habitat Rehabilitation & Protection Cost-Share Program, which offers federal matching grants for private projects that rehabilitate and sustain certain salmon habitats.
-
The Kenaitze Indian Tribe is facing its second week of disrupted internet services and is investigating the associated outages.
-
All of the deaths were reported by Alaska State Troopers within the last week.
-
Holland says the policies are informed in part by school districts around the country, and by input from about a dozen district principals and administrators.
Latest Newscast
Homer Fire Chief Daniel Jager provided a press release to KBBI with details related to the Wednesday evening fire at Boardwalk Fish and Chips on the Homer Spit; and Pier One Theatre opens Sense and Sensibility directed by Katia Holmes and a cast of about 20 people this weekend with shows starting on Friday and running through August 22nd.
Recent KBBI Posts
Homer Independent Press
Staff report A quick response from the Homer Volunteer Fire Department and nearby departments saved the Boardwalk Fish & Chips from completely burning on the Homer Spit at about 9 […]
Seward's Folly
August 6, 2026, Seward Folly Staff Seward and Anchorage will play host to nearly 60 swimmers hailing from all corners of Alaska, gathering for the much-anticipated 13th Annual Seward Tsunami […]
Alaska Public Media
NPR News