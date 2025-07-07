Monday Evening 07/07/2025

Kenai Peninsula State House members say Gov. Mike Dunleavy asked them not to attend the first five days of a special legislative session he scheduled for next month to avoid potential veto overrides; and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game will open commercial salmon fishing in Aialik Bay on Wednesday and Friday.

