COVID-19 Brief
Thursday Mornings 10am
The COVID-19 Brief is a weekly live, call-in show with in with the Homer Unified Command-The City of Homer, South Peninsula Hospital, AK Dept of Public Health and Kenai Peninsula Borough School District- to update the community on the local Covid-19 situation.
This week there's news that children ages 5-11 may now receive the Pfizer vaccine after CDC and FDA approval. Appointments for a Saturday vaccination clinic at the high school are already being taken at South Peninsula Hospital's website.
Our weekly conversation about the coronavirus.
This week our panel of Alaska Public Health Nurse Lorne Carroll, school district spokesperson Pegge Erkeneff, and South Peninsula Hospital spokesperson…
This week on the Covid Brief, we hear from the district's Pegge Erkeneff about some schools deciding on universal masking while students are indoors. We…
The Covid Brief with Derotha Ferraro of South Peninsula Hospital, Nurse Lorne Carroll of the Homer Public Health Center, and Dr. Christy Tuomi, the…
This week on the Covid Brief with Jay Barrett, guests Derotha Ferraro, spokesperson for South Peninsula Hospital, and Lorne Carroll, Public Health Nurse…
Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Public Health Nurse Lorne Carroll and Derotha Ferraro from South Peninsula Hospital join KBBI's Kathleen…
This week on the COVID Brief, Nurse Lorne Carroll for the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services and Derotha Ferraro, spokesperson for South…
This week, Jenny Carroll, Information Officer for the City of Homer, has the details on vaccinations administered every Thursday in June from 3 to 7 p.m.…