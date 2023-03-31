Friday Evening 03/31/23

The federal council that voted to close a large part of Cook Inlet to commercial salmon fishing in 2020 is slated to choose a new management plan for the fishery next week, after a federal court said it was illegal to shut it down last year; and KBBI's Hope McKenney speaks with Alaska State Senate President Gary Stevens

about the backlog in public assistance programs — like Medicaid and food stamps — and the ongoing battle over the Permanent Fund Dividend.

