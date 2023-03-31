© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 03/31/23

By Hope McKenney
Published March 31, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
The federal council that voted to close a large part of Cook Inlet to commercial salmon fishing in 2020 is slated to choose a new management plan for the fishery next week, after a federal court said it was illegal to shut it down last year; and KBBI's Hope McKenney speaks with Alaska State Senate President Gary Stevens
about the backlog in public assistance programs — like Medicaid and food stamps — and the ongoing battle over the Permanent Fund Dividend.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
