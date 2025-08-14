Thursday Morning 08/14/2025

The Kachemak Bay Personal Use Set Gillnet Fishery opens at 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 18. Regions of Alaska and the arctic are warming more quickly than anywhere else on Earth. That trend is the focus of a new show at the Kenai Art Center titled “World on Fire.” Every summer for the past 30 years, culture camps have been held in a remote forested landscape on Afognak Island in the northern end of the Kodiak Island Archipelago. Better known for youth summer camps, this month the island hosted the inaugural adult sobriety camp.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.