KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 08/13/2025

By Josh Krohn
Published August 13, 2025 at 4:51 PM AKDT
The Kachemak Bay Personal Use Set Gillnet Fishery opens at 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 18. Regions of Alaska and the arctic are warming more quickly than anywhere else on Earth. That trend is the focus of a new show at the Kenai Art Center titled “World on Fire.” Every summer for the past 30 years, culture camps have been held in a remote forested landscape on Afognak Island in the northern end of the Kodiak Island Archipelago. Better known for youth summer camps, this month the island hosted the inaugural adult sobriety camp.

Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
