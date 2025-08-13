Wednesday Evening 08/13/2025

The Kachemak Bay Personal Use Set Gillnet Fishery opens at 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 18. Regions of Alaska and the arctic are warming more quickly than anywhere else on Earth. That trend is the focus of a new show at the Kenai Art Center titled “World on Fire.” Every summer for the past 30 years, culture camps have been held in a remote forested landscape on Afognak Island in the northern end of the Kodiak Island Archipelago. Better known for youth summer camps, this month the island hosted the inaugural adult sobriety camp.

