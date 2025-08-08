Friday Evening 08/08/2025

Homer voters could see a question on this fall’s ballot about continuing a sales tax to fund a new community recreation center; and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. toured tribal health facilities in Kenai on Thursday while a small group of demonstrators protested his presence and policies.

