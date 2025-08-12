Tuesday Morning 08/12/2025

The Homer City Council voted against asking voters to extend a sales tax for a proposed multi-purpose community recreation center and more at its meeting last night; Kenai Peninsula Borough residents have one more week to file to run for local office ahead of the Oct. 7 municipal election; and traveling nurse from Virginia faces murder charges in connection with the death of her Soldotna landlord.

