Thursday Evening 08/07/2025

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District will get three million more dollars from the state to spend on operations for the fiscal year that started last month; and Homer’s Naomi Klouda has recently published The Alaska Glacier Dictionary and shared some of the features of the book, some changes in glaciers she has witnessed over time and provided a reading of the introduction with Emilie Springer at KBBI.

