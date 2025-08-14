Thursday Evening 08/14/2025

Ninilchik voters will decide this fall whether to tax themselves more to pay for recreation servicesVasily Yakunin, representing Homer’s Church of the Holy Transfiguration of our Lord, announced that two invited speakers will who provide a community conversation at the Kachemak Bay Campus on the history of the Russian Orthodox religion on Friday August 15th.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.