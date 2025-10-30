© 2025 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 10/30/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published October 30, 2025 at 5:11 PM AKDT
Residents across the Kenai Peninsula and in South-Central Alaska reported shaking this morning; Halloween festivities are kicking off tomorrow in Homer and Seward, organized by their respective Chambers of Commerce; and an art performance at Homer's Bunnell Street Arts Center this Saturday gives new life to 16-millimeter educational films salvaged from an Anchorage dumpster.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
