Wednesday Morning 10/29/2025

The Homer City Council approved multiple city contracts, heard public comment on a new long range plan and chose a Mayor Pro Tem at its meeting last night; Kenai Peninsula school board members will consider a slew of new charter school-related proposals, from adding high school grade levels to Kenai’s Aurora Borealis Charter School, to potentially opening a new charter school in Nikolaevsk; and the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly finalized its reorganization and navigated a debate over tax exemptions at its meeting last night.

