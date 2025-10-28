Tuesday Evening 10/28/2025

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly overhauled the borough’s tax codes at its last meeting; Kenai Peninsula school board members will consider a slew of new charter school-related proposals, from adding high school grade levels to Kenai’s Aurora Borealis Charter School, to potentially opening a new charter school in Nikolaevsk.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.