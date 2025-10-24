Friday Evening 10/24/2025

The Homer City Council will take public comment Monday on whether to put funds toward a new community recreation fund; and the Trump administration, reverting to a decision during the prior Trump presidency, is again advancing the Ambler Road project in Northwest Alaska, to help mining interests.

