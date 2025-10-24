Friday Morning 10/24/2025

Although opioid overdose death rates have declined throughout the country over the past two years, Alaska’s rates remain high; and Alaskans will not receive SNAP, or food stamp, benefits for November, according to the state division of public assistance.

