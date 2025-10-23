Thursday Morning 10/23/2025

Anglers who purchased an Alaska sports fishing license in 2025 may soon receive a copy of the 2025 Alaska Sport Fishing Survey, according to an Oct. 22 press release; the float running parallel to the beach at Jakolof Bay Dock is no longer usable, according to a Tuesday, Oct. 21 public notice from the City of Seldovia, although boaters will still be able to access the beach from the approach; and dozens of communities in Western Alaska are working to restore essential infrastructure and repair damaged homes after the remnants of Typhoon Halong devastated coastal communities. But one stands out.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.