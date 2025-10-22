Wednesday Evening 10/22/2025

Anglers who purchased an Alaska sports fishing license in 2025 may soon receive a copy of the 2025 Alaska Sport Fishing Survey, according to an Oct. 22 press release; the float running parallel to the beach at Jakolof Bay Dock is no longer usable, according to a Tuesday, Oct. 21 public notice from the City of Seldovia, although boaters will still be able to access the beach from the approach; and dozens of communities in Western Alaska are working to restore essential infrastructure and repair damaged homes after the remnants of Typhoon Halong devastated coastal communities. But one stands out.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.