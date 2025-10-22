© 2025 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 10/22/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published October 22, 2025 at 4:13 PM AKDT
Anglers who purchased an Alaska sports fishing license in 2025 may soon receive a copy of the 2025 Alaska Sport Fishing Survey, according to an Oct. 22 press release; the float running parallel to the beach at Jakolof Bay Dock is no longer usable, according to a Tuesday, Oct. 21 public notice from the City of Seldovia, although boaters will still be able to access the beach from the approach; and dozens of communities in Western Alaska are working to restore essential infrastructure and repair damaged homes after the remnants of Typhoon Halong devastated coastal communities. But one stands out.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
