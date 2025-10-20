Monday Morning 10/20/2025

Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly members are getting a raise for the first time in more than 25 years. That’s after the group unanimously approved the change Tuesday. An iconic opossum who hitched a ride to Alaska on a shipping container from Washington state died on Saturday, according to a statement from the Alaska Zoo. The City of Kenai has a new mayor after swearing in former Vice Mayor Henry Knackstedt during Wednesday’s city council meeting.

KBBI's morning news is sponsored by The Homer Foundation. Helping our communities thrive since 1991 by providing more than six million dollars in local grants and scholarships. Join us at the Annual Meeting on Thursday, November 13th at 5 PM at Kenai Peninsula College. Hear stories of impact and learn how generosity is shaping our future by visiting homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — celebrating 35 years of generosity, community, and connection.