Thursday Evening 10/16/2025

Mayor Rachel Lord provided an update on erosion along Homer Spit Road during the Homer City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 13. The Homer City Council approved the hiring of Daniel Jager as fire chief for the Homer Volunteer Fire Department during their meeting on Monday, Oct. 13. The Kenai Peninsula Borough swore in five new assembly members Tuesday, the same night the sitting assembly certified the results of last week’s election.

