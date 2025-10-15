Wednesday Morning 10/15/2025

Julius Caesar, the newest collaboration between Pier One Theatre and the Mud BayBards, will take over the Mariner Theater stage for the next two weekends, starting this Friday; and the Homer City Council regular election results were certified and council members were sworn in for new terms on Monday.

KBBI's morning news is sponsored by The Homer Foundation. Helping our communities thrive since 1991 by providing more than six million dollars in local grants and scholarships. Join us at the Annual Meeting on Thursday, November 13th at 5 PM at Kenai Peninsula College. Hear stories of impact and learn how generosity is shaping our future by visiting homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — celebrating 35 years of generosity, community, and connection.