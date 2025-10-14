Tuesday Evening 10/14/2025

On Saturday, Homer’s Kachemak Bay Campus held a meet and greet for Alaska gubernatorial candidate Tom Begich at an event hosted by the Citizens Action Network and also attended a dinner event later that evening with the Homer Women of Action with about 40 attendees.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.