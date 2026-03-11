Thursday Morning 03/12/2026

Representative Sarah Vance held a public town hall meeting for constituents Saturday at the KPC campus; and Alaska Congressman Nick Begich Tuesday urged the state Legislature to be bold with policies to encourage resource development, just as a previous generation did to build the Trans-Alaska Pipeline

