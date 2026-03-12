© 2026 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 03/12/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published March 12, 2026 at 6:04 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly meets Tuesday, and on the agenda is a vote that would convert a union position at the Homer Landfill into a non-union management role; and Alaska’s Supreme Court is again considering whether the proposed Alaska gasline project violates the Constitutional rights of a group of young Alaskans.

