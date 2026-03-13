Friday Evening 03/13/2026

On Saturday evening, HCOA presents a 3 piece Montreal based band for one night only at the Mariner Theater in Homer; and Homer’s 32’s annual Winter King Tournament originally scheduled to be held in Kachemak Bay on Saturday, March 21 is now delayed until at least March 28th due to cold weather and ice in the harbor.

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