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KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 03/13/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published March 13, 2026 at 5:14 PM AKDT
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On Saturday evening, HCOA presents a 3 piece Montreal based band for one night only at the Mariner Theater in Homer; and Homer’s 32’s annual Winter King Tournament originally scheduled to be held in Kachemak Bay on Saturday, March 21 is now delayed until at least March 28th due to cold weather and ice in the harbor.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez