Tuesday Evening 04/28/2026

State fishery managers are closing king salmon sport fishing in much of Cook Inlet on Friday; a section of the Sterling Highway near Cooper Landing will close for several hours later this week; and the Homer City Council advanced several items at its meeting last night and honored a police Lieutenant who is retiring.

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