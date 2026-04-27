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KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 04/27/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published April 27, 2026 at 5:04 PM AKDT
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Cycle Logical, founded by Derek Reynolds in 2006, is celebrating its 20th anniversary as Homer's destination for human-powered adventure; Homer voters may soon decide whether to continue a sales tax that funds the city's roads and trails program commonly known as the HART program; and Alaska-based telecommunications company GCI announced plans to acquire Quintillion in a $310 million deal.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez