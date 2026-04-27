Monday Evening 04/27/2026

Cycle Logical, founded by Derek Reynolds in 2006, is celebrating its 20th anniversary as Homer's destination for human-powered adventure; Homer voters may soon decide whether to continue a sales tax that funds the city's roads and trails program commonly known as the HART program; and Alaska-based telecommunications company GCI announced plans to acquire Quintillion in a $310 million deal.

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