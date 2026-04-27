Monday Morning 04/06/2026

Seward’s historic Mount Marathon race is hosting an online auction for 6 race slots so that runners who didn’t make it into the original lottery can start to make plans a little sooner in advance than at the traditional auction that takes place the evening before the race; the Small Town and Rural Student College Network is a consortium of thirty-two universities and colleges dedicated to helping students from small-town and rural America enroll in an undergraduate program of their choice; and school funding again took center stage at last week’s Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly meeting in Seward.

KBBI's morning news is sponsored by the Homer Foundation — connecting generosity to community need on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Since 1991, the Foundation has provided more than six million dollars in local grants and scholarships, helping students pursue education and training that strengthen our communities. Every scholarship tells a story — and is an opportunity created by donors who care about the future. Join us and consider how your gift today or planned gift for tomorrow can make a lasting difference. The Homer Foundation — celebrating 35 years of generosity, scholarships, and community.