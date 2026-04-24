Friday Evening 04/24/2026

Seward’s historic Mount Marathon race is hosting an online auction for 6 race slots so that runners who didn’t make it into the original lottery can start to make plans a little sooner in advance than at the traditional auction that takes place the evening before the race; the Small Town and Rural Student College Network is a consortium of thirty-two universities and colleges dedicated to helping students from small-town and rural America enroll in an undergraduate program of their choice; and school funding again took center stage at this week’s Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly meeting in Seward.

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