Friday Morning 04/24/2026

The state Senate Finance Committee released its first revision of the state’s operating budget Wednesday, including a $1,000 Permanent Fund dividend and a $150 energy relief check; and Petersburg’s first cruise ship of the season comes to town this Sunday, with regular cruise visits picking up near the end of May.

Support for the Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Spring is a busy season for community grantmaking on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Scholarship committees meet, City Grants are awarded, and the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee reviews proposals and recommends funding for youth-focused programs. Information about community grants, scholarships, and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

