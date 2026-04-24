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KBBI Newscast

Friday Morning 04/24/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published April 24, 2026 at 7:30 AM AKDT
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The state Senate Finance Committee released its first revision of the state’s operating budget Wednesday, including a $1,000 Permanent Fund dividend and a $150 energy relief check; and Petersburg’s first cruise ship of the season comes to town this Sunday, with regular cruise visits picking up near the end of May.

Support for the Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Spring is a busy season for community grantmaking on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Scholarship committees meet, City Grants are awarded, and the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee reviews proposals and recommends funding for youth-focused programs. Information about community grants, scholarships, and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez