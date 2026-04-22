Wednesday Morning 04/22/2026

On the Kenai Peninsula, the end of winter comes with the return of the midnight sun and salmon, an influx of tourists and fireweed and a welcome reprieve from the cold and dark. But the change in seasons also means road work, and the traffic jams that come with it. This year will be no different; advocates have been pushing state legislators this session to raise the age of consent from 16 to 18. The House passed a bill that would do that unanimously last year, but the proposal has been stuck in a Senate committee ever since; and the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly will not ask state lawmakers for more school funding.

Support for the Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Spring is a busy season for community grantmaking on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Scholarship committees meet, City Grants are awarded, and the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee reviews proposals and recommends funding for youth-focused programs. Information about community grants, scholarships, and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.