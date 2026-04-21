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KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Morning 04/21/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published April 21, 2026 at 7:30 AM AKDT
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The Alaska Afterschool Network honors Homer’s Lucas Thoning with a statewide superhero award with his work with Project GRAD at the Razdolna School on the Kenai Peninsula; and the U.S. Coast Guard announced Thursday that the first of its two new medium-weight icebreakers will be homeported in Alaska.

Support for the Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Spring is a busy season for community grantmaking on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Scholarship committees meet, City Grants are awarded, and the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee reviews proposals and recommends funding for youth-focused programs. Information about community grants, scholarships, and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez