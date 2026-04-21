Tuesday Morning 04/21/2026

The Alaska Afterschool Network honors Homer’s Lucas Thoning with a statewide superhero award with his work with Project GRAD at the Razdolna School on the Kenai Peninsula; and the U.S. Coast Guard announced Thursday that the first of its two new medium-weight icebreakers will be homeported in Alaska.

Support for the Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Spring is a busy season for community grantmaking on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Scholarship committees meet, City Grants are awarded, and the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee reviews proposals and recommends funding for youth-focused programs. Information about community grants, scholarships, and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.