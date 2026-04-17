Friday Morning 4/17/2026

Each spring, in conjunction with Earth Day, Howl hosts a week of spring cleaning with DirtBag clean-up week to start off their summer programs. This year the event will take place April 20-24th. The Orpheum Theatre has been a fixture in downtown Kodiak for more than eighty five years. It's the community’s only movie theater outside of the Coast Guard Base. But that could be about to change, as the owners get ready to put the theatre up for sale.

Support for the Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Spring is a busy season for community grantmaking on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Scholarship committees meet, City Grants are awarded, and the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee reviews proposals and recommends funding for youth-focused programs. Information about community grants, scholarships, and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.