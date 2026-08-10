Monday Morning 08/10/2026

The Homer City Clerk’s office is holding an informational meeting Wednesday for city residents interested in running for mayor or city council; the Homer City Council scheduled three ordinances for public comment at its meeting tonight, including funding work to replace a failed culvert; and Alaskans love salmon, and around this time each year, thousands of residents flock to the Kenai Peninsula from across the state to fill their freezers dipnetting for reds. But, how much is that experience worth to households?

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.